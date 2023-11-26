IND vs AUS second T20I | Australia wins toss; opts to bowl against India

November 26, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Australia brought in all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and leg-spinner Adam Zampa in place of Jason Behrendorff and Aaron Hardie in the two changes to their XI.

India kept their winning combination intact.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after beating Australia by two wickets in the series opener at Vizag.

Teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Matthew Wade (captain, wk), Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.