September 12, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored the second fastest 10,000 ODI runs during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on September 12, 2023.

He crossed the milestone in style by hitting a six and achieved the feat in 240 innings.

Virat Kohli, who scored fastest 13,000 runs in ODIs on September 11, 2023, was the fastest to score 10,000 runs in just 205 innings.