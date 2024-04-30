GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Team’s support was crucial, says Varun Chakravarthy

April 30, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy was pleased to bounce back and contribute in his team’s win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

Losing to Punjab Kings after scoring 261 was a bitter pill to swallow for KKR. Varun, who improved from none for 46 in three overs against PBKS to three for 16 in four overs against DC, said his team’s support was crucial.

“Abhishek Nayar came up with many tactics, he personally helped me a lot. Shah Rukh bhai told me, ‘don’t take it personally, this IPL is going in a crazy way. Just don’t self-doubt yourself’. It was a good performance from my side because the last match was hurtful,” said Varun.

“This pitch offered more turn. That was the difference.”

DC bowling coach James Hopes said his side wanted to put up a big score and defend it, but struggled when KKR spinners got some help from the pitch. “Our mistake probably lay in that we didn’t recalibrate our sights on something slightly lower,” said Hopes.

