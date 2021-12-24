KCA Pink Challengers T20 | Anaswara shines for Emerald

Anaswara Santosh’s all-round performance (three for 19 & 40 not out) powered Team Emerald to a nine-wicket win over Team Ruby in the KCA Pink Challengers T20 cricket tournament at the SD College ground here on Friday.

Anaswara’s spell restricted Ruby to 85 for eight in 20 overs and Emerald cruised to win in 17.3 overs for the loss of one wicket. The win carried Emerald to the top of the table with 20 points.

In another match, Team Pearls defeated Team Sapphire by 11 runs for its fourth win in the league. Captain Keerthi James’s fine spell (three for five) helped Pearls to defend a modest total of 94/6. Sapphire was bundled out for 83 in 19.4 overs.

The scores

Team Ruby 85/8 in 20 overs (Anaswara Santosh 3/19) lost to Team Emerald 88/1 in 17.3 overs (Anaswara Santosh 40 no).

Team Pearls 94/6 in 20 overs (Akhila Ponnukuttan 37, Diya Ganesh 3/9) bt Team Sapphire 83 in 19.4 overs (Keerthi James 3/5).

Women’s Grand Prix Chess Super finals on Sunday

Thrissur: The Judit Polgar Super Finals of the Women’s Grand Prix Chess tournament organised by Chess Kerala will be held at the Shakthan Thampuran College Auditorium on December 26.

The top 25 finalist from the Koneru Humpy Mega Final and three nominated players will take part in the Super Finals. P. Balachandran MLA will inaugurate the finals on Sunday. Early this year, Chess Kerala conducted preliminary eight Grand Prix tournaments, each dedicated to former women chess champions from Kerala. The top 50 ranked players from these preliminary tournaments qualified for the Koneru Humpy Mega finals. The super finals carries a total prize money of ₹50,000.