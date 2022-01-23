Cricket

Ahmedabad, Kolkata to host series against WI

Ahmedabad and Kolkata will host the upcoming three ODIs and as many T20Is, respectively, against the West Indies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday, curtailing the number of venues to reduce travelling in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the original schedule, West Indies was slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, beginning February 6.

However, the current situation in the country has forced the BCCI to cut down the number of venues from six to two.

The revised venues:

1st, 2nd and 3rd ODIs in Ahmedabad (February 6, 9, 11); 1st, 2nd and 3rd T20Is in Kolkata (Feb. 16, 18, 20).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2022 3:09:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ahmedabad-kolkata-to-host-series-against-wi/article38311276.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY