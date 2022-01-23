Ahmedabad, Kolkata to host series against WI

Current situation in the country has forced the BCCI to cut down the number of venues from six to two.

Ahmedabad and Kolkata will host the upcoming three ODIs and as many T20Is, respectively, against the West Indies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday, curtailing the number of venues to reduce travelling in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the original schedule, West Indies was slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, beginning February 6.

However, the current situation in the country has forced the BCCI to cut down the number of venues from six to two.

The revised venues:

1st, 2nd and 3rd ODIs in Ahmedabad (February 6, 9, 11); 1st, 2nd and 3rd T20Is in Kolkata (Feb. 16, 18, 20).