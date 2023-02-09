A very proud moment for Bharat and Andhra: MSK

February 09, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The moment of reckoning for Andhra wicketkeeper-batter K.S. Bharat finally arrived at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur when the spirited cricketer earned the India cap against Australia in the first of the four-Test series on Thursday.

And one gentleman, far away from the Orange City, who was really pleased with this was ex-BCCI senior selection panel chairman M.S.K. Prasad (he was the first from Andhra to play for India, interestingly, as wicketkeeper).

“Yes, this is a great day not only for Bharat but also for Andhra cricket. These are the things that make everyone connected with the game at the State-level proud and inspire them to invest more in developing the sport with the hope of producing more cricketers,” MSK (as he is known) told The Hindu.

“I am really happy and like Bharat have been waiting for this ever since he was drafted into the Test squad as back-up for the injured Saha in 2019,” MSK said.

“The fact that the long wait has diminished neither his passion nor commitment reflects his determination to perform for India,” he said.

“From the day we saw Bharat as a 11-year-old kid, we knew he would be a quality wicketkeeper. And, I believe that it is this department that helped him seal a berth in the Indian team,” MSK said.

“Obviously, to play for your country you have to wait for the big opportunity. I am glad that he got it against a very good opposition and a decent performance will only further his chances of making the wicketkeeper’s slot his own,” he said.

“Bharat’s batting will be very handy for sure (he has a triple century in Ranji Trophy), but I always believe that wicketkeeping is his strongpoint,” MSK said.

“Bharat is a product of the system that was set in process in the last five years. Rahul (Dravid) and I, and Ravi (Shastri — then head coach) ensured there was a seamless transition to the senior grade by having regular meetings with the support staff and the players,” he said.

“The kind of exposure players like (Shubman) Gill, (Shreyas) Iyer, (Mohd.) Siraj, to name a few, got through the India-A series is one of the reasons for India having such fabulous bench strength,” MSK said.