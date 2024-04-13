A lot of guys with out-and-out raw pace don’t have control, Mayank Yadav looks to have both: Tim Southee

April 13, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

New Zealand has always produced outstanding swing bowlers — the country’s finest, Richard Hadlee, ranks among the greatest fast-bowlers of all time. Tim Southee has also been remarkably successful and durable, after making his international debut way back in 2008. He played his 100th Test against Australia at Christchurch last month. The New Zealand Test captain, who has 380 Test, 221 ODI and 157 T20I wickets, spoke to The Hindu over the phone from Hamilton. Excerpts:

Not too many pace bowlers — bowlers of any style, in fact — have captained in Test cricket. How has the experience been for you?

I have thoroughly enjoyed it. I worked closely with Brendon McCullum when he was captain and then Kane Williamson when he was captain. And I think for most sides there is also a leadership group that does a lot of the stuff. And I have been lucky to have Kane and Tom Latham, two guys that have both captained the side. I enjoy thinking about the game and yes, captaincy can also be challenging at times.

New Zealand is placed third on the ICC World Test Championship table at the moment. How do you assess your team’s chances of making the final?

We are obviously sitting in a pretty good position. We have got some tough matches coming up in the subcontinent. This is a big year with a lot of Test cricket, it is going to be tough.

You have with Trent Boult formed one of cricket’s finest new-ball partnerships of all time.

We have played a lot of cricket together. We played age-group cricket, domestic cricket, and played all three formats for New Zealand for over 10 years together. We have a pretty good friendship. We knew each other very well. We know each other’s game pretty well, so I think we complement each other extremely well.

What are the factors that you think make Boult one of the most lethal bowlers in the shortest format, especially in the PowerPlay?

His ability to swing the ball obviously has reflected in the amount of wickets he takes in that first over. Sometimes the white ball doesn’t swing for too long, but he really maximises those first few balls where you do get a little bit of movement. His numbers in the first over are incredible. He is very fit, keeps himself reasonably injury-free as well.

India is now producing pace bowlers regularly.

I am not surprised by it, having been a part of the IPL for a number of years. There are always some, not necessarily pace bowlers, but some breakthrough young cricketers that emerge every year from the IPL. And I think, of late, we have seen a number of pace bowlers emerge from various parts of India, and obviously this year is no different. And to see some of the Indian bowlers being able to clock over that 150 kmph and push late into those 150s is exciting to watch and I am sure it is very good for Indian cricket moving forward.

So have you had a look at that 150 kmph bowler, Mayank Yadav?

Yes. But I think the thing that is very pleasing that comes with his pace is his control. A lot of guys that have that out-and-out raw pace don’t always have the control. He looks to have control as well as pace. I am looking forward to following his progress not just at the IPL, but after it as well.

The toughest batters you have bowled to over the years?

That varies from format to format, but I think one player that was tough in all three formats was someone like A.B. de Villiers. Early on in my career, having to play against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag as a 19 or 20-year-old was pretty daunting and challenging at times. But it is also a great challenge to test yourself against the best players in the world.

The bowlers you have admired?

I think growing up, Glenn McGrath was a bowler I admired. Jacques Kallis was a cricketer I admired, for his all-round ability. Growing up, the West Indian bowlers Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose were always nice to watch; the way they went about it was always enjoyable. If you look around now, someone like Jasprit Bumrah has been a quality player across all three formats, along with Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada. Yes, those three bowlers I have a lot of respect for.

England began playing Bazball in the series against New Zealand back in 2022. Your thoughts on this style of Test cricket and its future, given the heavy defeat England suffered in India recently.

They have had a lot of success playing that way. Everyone that has played in India knows it is a tough place to go. India are a very good side, especially at home. I am sure that knowing Brendon, England’s style won’t change. They have had a lot of success in England. They are going back to a home summer where they will continue to play that style, I guess. I think Test cricket in general is getting very exciting. Over the last four or five years, a lot of Test matches have been very exciting to watch. And I think the Test game has been exciting not only in England, but in other countries as well.

Concerns have been expressed about the future of Test cricket…

Yeah, I think everyone is slightly concerned with the future, with the amount of T20 cricket [being played]. But if you ask any player that plays Test cricket or plays all three formats, they will tell you Test cricket is the pinnacle. It is the toughest format. So hopefully there is something to be done to continue the longest format. It is such a special format to play.

New Zealand will be touring India later this year. How do you look back to your tour in 2012 when you registered what remains your best figures in an innings (seven for 64 at Bengaluru in the second Test)?

I have had a couple of nice performances in India over the years. And it would be nice to do that again. But I think the conditions have changed a little bit. Thinking back to that spell, I was left out for the first Test and then came in for the second. To have an impact in that first innings was very pleasing. But it was disappointing [that we lost]. We probably had opportunities to push on for a win in that match in Bengaluru.

Your thoughts on Rachin Ravindra, probably the most exciting young talent to emerge from New Zealand for some time.

Rachin has had a great 12 months, and he is a tremendous cricketer. He is a great, great team man. And I look forward to seeing what he has. He has got a bright future and hopefully he can continue the highs of the last 12 months for many more years.

