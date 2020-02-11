A battle for pride between Vidarbha and Hyderabad

Two-time champion Vidarbha and bottom-placed Hyderabad will be engaged in a battle for pride in their last league match of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here from Wednesday.

Vidarbha, which has 18 points from seven matches, must defeat Hyderabad either by an innings or by 10 wickets and then hope for various permutations and combinations to stay in the hunt for a knock-out berth.

On the other hand, Hyderabad faces the ignominy of relegation as it has just six points from seven matches so far, including one win and six losses.

Hyderabad coach N. Arjun Yadav insisted that nothing short of an outright win will save his team from avoiding a major embarrassment.

“We are aware of the scenario, but certainly not down and out,” he said. “Somehow our batting never clicked as a unit though the bowlers have been outstanding. The selectors made some changes for this match, dropping experienced southpaw B. Sandeep, J. Mallikarjun and Himalay Agarwal and brought in exciting young talent Prateek Reddy, who did well in the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy, and Rakshan Reddy,” Arjun said.

The home team is expecting the return of Mohd. Siraj, back from India-A’s tour to New Zealand, will bolster the bowling attack and complement the leading wicket-taker Ravi Kiran (22).

India U-19 World Cup top order batsman Thakur Tilak Varma is not available.

It has been a forgetful season so far for Hyderabad with captain Tanmay Agarwal, wicketkeeper-batsman K. Sumanth and seasoned opener P. Akshath Reddy, who played a career-saving innings in the last match against Punjab here, coming good in patches. The bowling invariably revolves around the pace trio of Ravi Kiran, Chama Milind and Ravi Teja. Spinners Saaketh Sai Ram and Mehdi Hassan never really threatening to bowl out an opposition.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha coach Chandrakant Pandit insisted that the team wanted to finish the season on a high, though it has not done really well in the last couple of games.

“We are not going to take this game lightly. We will be playing for pride even as we are happy with the way young talent has shaped up this season,” Pandit said.