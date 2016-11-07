BCCI moves more Ranji games from Delhi

In the wake of the smog that has engulfed the national capital, the BCCI has moved two matches for the next Ranji Trophy round, starting November 13, out of Delhi.

The Hindu understands that Hyderabad’s match versus Services in Group C, originally scheduled at the Ferozeshah Kotla, will now be played at the Bandra-Kurla Complex facility in Mumbai. Also, Assam’s Group B game against Odisha has been relocated from the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

It is understood that the precautionary decisions were taken following requests from at least two of the four teams involved in the next round.

Meanwhile, following the decision to stage the two matches of the ongoing round at the end of the group stage, it is all but sure that the quarter-finals, scheduled for December 17, will be deferred at least by a couple of days. The details are likely to be firmed up in a couple of days.