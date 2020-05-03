Cricket

‘2021 WC is pretty much open’, says Mithali Raj

Not finished yet: The 37-year-old Mithali Raj feels she still has the ability to put in the long yards.

Mithali says there will be no favourites at the showpiece event in New Zealand

India ODI captain Mithali Raj believes the pause in sporting activity due to the coronavirus pandemic has evened out the competition ahead of the 2021 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

With lockdowns in place almost everywhere in the world, sport finds itself in limbo, with games suspended and strict physical distancing norms in place.

On hold

“Access to gyms is restricted and play has been put on hold. So the 2021 World Cup is pretty much open and there are no favourites,” Mithali told Sportstar in an Instagram live session.

She said that the players were in regular touch with coach W.V. Raman and the support staff to devise training routines that will suit their requirements.

“Some of us have running space while others like me have to manage within the restricted spaces indoors, so our trainers are adapting routines for us. W.V. Raman(sir) is trying to be creative with our skill training regimen. It is difficult because irrespective of how much we train indoors, we need to get out onto the ground to be fully prepared,” Mithali said.

Relying on experience

The 37-year-old announced her retirement from T20 cricket last year to prolong her ODI career. On her priorities in the run-up to 2021, she said: “Fitness, at my age, is something I need to consciously and constantly keep up. I know I can’t forget my skill — I still have some batting in me. I might need a few sessions to get my rhythm going.”

Mithali has enlisted the assistance of her watchman and his son in her daily cricket practice. “I get them to bowl to me with a tennis ball or I use a hanging ball. It’s nowhere close to a regular routine at the nets, but it keeps me going with my basics and helps me clock some batting time,” the Hyderabad-based cricketer added.

