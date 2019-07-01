2019 Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka beats West Indies in high-scoring game

Two youngsters, two centuries and a close finish! That’s how a rather inconsequential World Cup league fixture panned out at the picturesque Riverside on Monday, with Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando and West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran dishing out magnificent tons.

In the end, Sri Lanka got the better of West Indies by 23 runs and bagged a couple of consolatory points.

Put in to bat, Sri Lanka posted a mammoth 338-6, riding on a solid knock of 104 by Fernando. And in pursuit of a big total, it was Pooran’s clinical 118 that brought West Indies strikingly closer to a victory, but its campaign halted at 315-9.

It was not easy to take on a strong Sri Lankan pace attack, spearheaded by Lasith Malinga. But coming in at a time when his team was under pressure, losing three wickets for 71 -- including that of Chris Gayle -- Pooran kept his cool. Relying on his natural style of play, the 23-year-old put together two partnerships -- 54 with Carlos Brathwaite and 83 with Fabien Allen -- to ensure there was no slip-up.

West Indies stayed on course till the 47 th over, before Angelo Mathews packed off Pooran.

Rated highly by Gayle, the young gun crafted his gritty knock with eleven boundaries and four sixes. Even after a misunderstanding saw Allen getting run out for 51, Pooran tried taking things in his stride, though it was not enough in the end.

But if the afternoon belonged to Pooran, the first session of the day, turned out to be the biggest moment of young Fernando’s career. Interestingly, both of them were featuring in their ninth ODI.

After showing sparks of brilliance in the side’s last two outings against England and South Africa, he capitalised on a good start to score 104 runs off 103 balls, aided by nine boundaries and a couple of sixes.

In doing so, he became the third youngest centurion in the World Cup — behind Ireland’s Paul Stirling and Australia’s Ricky Ponting.

The foundation to Fernando’s innings, and to Sri Lanka’s total, was laid by openers Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne. The pair put together 93 runs before skipper Karunaratne (32) was caught behind by Shai Hope off a swinging delivery from captain Jason Holder. Perera’s dismissal for 64 soon after created a bit of panic in the Sri Lankan dressing room.

But things settled soon with Fernando stepping up. Partnering Lahiru Thirimanne, the youngster ensured there was no slip-up. With the two making the most of a lacklustre West Indies bowling attack, Sri Lanka crossed the 300-run mark for the first time in this tournament.

On a day, pop sensation Rihanna cheered from the stands, the folks from Sri Lanka ensured they spoilt West Indies’ party.