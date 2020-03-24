Sport

Coronavirus | Japan PM to join Olympics call with Tokyo governor, IOC boss

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raises his hand during a parliamentary session in Tokyo Monday, March 23, 2020.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raises his hand during a parliamentary session in Tokyo Monday, March 23, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The call will happen later on Tuesday to discuss the future of Tokyo 2020

The governor of Tokyo will join Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Tuesday, a Tokyo government official told Reuters.

Also read: 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed, says IOC member Dick Pound

Public broadcaster NHK earlier reported that Tokyo 2020 head Yoshiro Mori would also join the call, as speculation deepened that Japan was set to announce a delay to the Olympics.

