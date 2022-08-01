Sport

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Pranati Nayak finishes fifth in vault

Pranati Nayak in action during the women’s vault final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Pranati Nayak in action during the women’s vault final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Asian championships bronze medallist gymnast Pranati Nayak’s below-par performance denied her a podium finish in the vault final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

A medal was well within Pranati’s reach as she had qualified in the third position with a score of 13.275. She managed 12.699 to finish fifth in the final, whereas Australian Georgia Godwin took the gold medal with 13.233.

Pranati lost a bit of balance while landing in her first vault and scored 13.633, including a difficulty of 5.200, an execution of 8.966 and a penalty of -0.1.

Pranati’s second vault, a handspring performance, pulled her score down. Her landing was not up to the mark and she lost her balance to go off the cushion to get a score of 11.766, including a difficulty of 4.200, an execution of 7.866 and a penalty of -0.3.


