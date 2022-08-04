Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 4, 2022

Indian Men’s Hockey Team continued their unbeaten run at the games

With 15 medals — five gold, five silver and five bronze — India is currently at the sixth spot at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Three Indian pugilists, including Nikhat Zareen, advanced to the semifinals in their respective events after thrilling victories in the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday. With their wins, Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) assured India of three boxing medals.

Breaking a long-standing jinx, Saurav Ghosal claimed India’s first ever singles medal in squash — a bronze — at the Commonwealth Games. World No.15 Ghosal dominated the contest against England’s James Willstrop from beginning to end, winning 11-6 11-1 11-4 in the bronze play-off.

Here is the list of events which will witness Indians in action on August 4 — the seventh day of the Commonwealth Games

Athletics and Para Athletics:

Women's Hammer Throw: Qualifying round – Sarita Singh, Manja Bala – 2.30 p.m.

Women's 200m – Round 1 – Heat 2 – Hima Das – 3.30 p.m.

Men's Long Jump Final – Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar – 12.12 am. (on Friday)

Boxing:

48kg-51kg flyweight – quarterfinal 2 – Amit Panghal– 4.45 p.m.

57-60 kg lightweight – quarterfinal 2 – Jasmine Lamboria – 6.15 p.m.

92kg super heavyweight – quarterfinal 1 – Sagar Ahlawat – 8 p.m.

63.5-67kg welterweight – quarterfinal 3 – Rohit Tokas – (12.30 a.m. on Thursday)

Rhythmic Gymnastics:

Individual qualification sub division 1 – Balveen Kaur – 4.30 p.m. onwards

Hockey:

Men's Pool B – India versus Wales – 6.30 p.m.

Lawn Balls:

Men's Singles – Mridul Borgohain – 4 p.m.

Squash:

Women's doubles round of 32 – Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh – 5.30 p.m.

Men's doubles round of 32 – Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh – 6 p.m.

Mixed doubles round of 16 – Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Sourav Ghosal – 7 p.m.

Mixed doubles round of 16 – Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu – 11 p.m.

Women's doubles round of 16 – Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik – 12.20 a.m. (on Friday)

Table Tennis:

Mixed doubles round of 64 – Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison – 8.30 p.m. onwards

Mixed doubles round of 32 – Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra – 8.30 p.m. onwards

Mixed doubles round of 32 – Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula – 8.30 p.m. onwards

Women's singles round of 32 – Sreeja Akula/ Manika Batra – 8.30 p.m. onwards

Men's doubles round of 32 – Harmeet Desai/ Sanil Shetty – 8.30 p.m. onwards

Men's doubles round of 32 – Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran – 8.30 p.m. onwards.