HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coach Todd Clark shifts base to Modern School

The new coaching system was launched in a brief ceremony at the Modern School on Thursday

May 18, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
New beginning: Coach Todd Clark, centre, with Aditya Khanna, left, and Modern School Principal Dr. Vijay Datta at the launch of the new tennis scheme on Thursday.

New beginning: Coach Todd Clark, centre, with Aditya Khanna, left, and Modern School Principal Dr. Vijay Datta at the launch of the new tennis scheme on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Coach Todd Clark works with quiet efficiency. It is his players who make him popular.

The Aussie has been working in India for many years, starting with the Harvest Academy in Jassowal, Ludhiana. He was in Ahmedabad for some years. After the pandemic, he has been working as the Director of Accelerate Tennis at the Gurgaon-Pataudi Road.

Following a tie-up with the 102-year-old Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Clark will be accessible for players, especially the juniors, in the heart of the Capital.

The new coaching system was launched in a brief ceremony at the Modern School on Thursday, in the presence of the school Principal, Dr. Vijay Datta.

Labelled as Accelerate Tennis in association with India Tennis Academy, the new venture will capitalise on the six synthetic courts and world class sports infrastructure of the school to guide young players, at all levels, including the school students.

“Under Todd’s guidance, many players will reach new heights in the sport”, said Abhijeet Dangat, representative of India Tennis Academy.

“We are happy to be at Modern School. The school has a proven track record of quality sports education to high level students, emphasising on their holistic development. We will cater to all, but target tournament level juniors”, said Clark.

The Accelerate Tennis also operates at the Sector-65 facility in Gurugram.

“We understand the importance of regular education in order to both enhance performance and allow players to pursue US College course if they so desire”, said Clark.

It promises to be a nice blend of good education and quality tennis training at Modern School, Barakhamba Road.

= = = EOM

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.