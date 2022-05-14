TN, AICF sign MoU on Chess Olympiad

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with AICF president Sanjay Kapoor, secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan and others at the MoU signing. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Sanjay Kapoor and secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the conduct of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

“This is a big step going forward, in the smooth and successful conduct of the Olympiad,” said Sanjay Kapoor. AICF treasurer Naresh Sharma and members of the Indian team were also present at the meeting.

Mr Chauhan said: “Preparations are going on as planned and the mood is upbeat. The AICF team is working round the clock at Mahabalipuram where an office has been set up.”

This is the first time that India is hosting the world’s biggest chess event. More than 200 teams have already registered for the Chess Olympiad.