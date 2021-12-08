Cellini shines

Cellini shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 8) morning.

Sand track

600m: Tasman (rb), Sergio (rb) 38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Vincenzo (rb) 39. Moved freely. Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. Truly Epic (Shelar) 41. Easy.

800m: Aegon (P. Shinde), St. Andrews (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/38. They moved level freely. 2/y/o Liam (T.S. Jodha), Empower (P. Shinde) 54, 600/40. They were easy. Chieftain (T.S. Jodha), Treasure Gold (P. Shinde) 54, 600/40. Both moved freely. Viva La Vida (app), Zarriya (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Honourable Eyes (Mansoor), Noble Lord (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Former better.

1000m: Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Vikramaditya (Hamir), Leto (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Commandment (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (P. Shinde) 1-9, 600/40. Former moved well. Scotland (Mansoor), Aah Bella (Hamir) 1-10, 600/41. They were easy.

1200m: Hot To Trot (Shelar), Lightningonmyfeet (Hamir) 1-24, 600/42. Both were easy.

1600m: Caprisca (Hamir) 1-51, 600/43. Moved freely.

Gate practice (noted on sand)

1000m: Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.