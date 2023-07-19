HamberMenu
Cellini, Ameerah, Superlative and Baby Bazooka catch the eye

July 19, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - PUNE:

Cellini, Ameerah, Superlative and Baby Bazooka caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (July 19) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Enlightened (Mosin) 38. Moved well. Commandment (Shelar) 41. Easy. Between Friends (Prasad) 1200/600m 41. Easy. Golden Warrior (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy. Ginsburg (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Madras Cheque (Gagandeep), Tee Tee Dee (S. Kamble) 54, 600/40. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Latter was pushed. Great Guns (Ranjane), Superimpose (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Glorious King (Yash), Schnell (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/40. Former was superior. Superlative (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Succession (Malam) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Baby Bazooka (Shahrukh), Emerald Queen (Nazil) 52, 600/40. Former pleased. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Malakhi (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Ameerah (Neeraj), Market King (N.B. Kuldeep) 52, 600/39. Former was well in hand and finished two lengths ahead. Note the former. Balius Warrior (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Cascade (rb) 56, 600/43. Moved fluently. Kings Love (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Worked freely. Flying Scotsman (N.B. Kuldeep), Toscana (Dashrath) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Sorrento Secret (J. Chinoy), Dashmesh Dancer (H.M. Akshay) 54, 600/41. Both were pushed and the former finished four lengths ahead. The General (Bhawani) 54, 600/42. Moved well. Ashford (J. Chinoy), Friends First (app) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Lord Vader (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Arabian Phoenix (Shahrukh), Chat (Nazil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They moved neck and neck freely. Willy Wonkaa (H.G. Rathod) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pressed. Caliph (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Key To The Mint (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Portofino Bay (Mosin) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Good.

1200m: Regal Command (Prasad) 1-27, 600/44. Easy.

