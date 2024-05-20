GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Casablanca Chess: Carlsen takes lead on opening day

Carlsen defeated Viswanathan Anand and Hikaru Nakamura and drew with Amin Bassem

Published - May 20, 2024 04:12 am IST

Sports Bureau
Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen at the Casablanca Chess tournament at Casablanca, Morocco.

Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen at the Casablanca Chess tournament at Casablanca, Morocco. | Photo Credit: Lennart Ootes

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen posted two wins and a draw to take the lead on the opening day of the Casablanca Chess tournament at Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday.

In the unique event, in which the players are given certain positions from games played already in the past, Carlsen defeated Viswanathan Anand and Hikaru Nakamura and drew with Amin Bassem.

With three rounds remaining Nakamura was in second place, on 1.5 points, after beating Bassem and drawing with Anand and Carslen. Anand and Bassem had one point each.

Among the positions featured on the opening day was from the game between Mikhail Chigori and Wilhelm Steinitz from their 1889 World championship match. Another position was from the 1985 World championship match between Anatoly Karpov and Garry Kasparov.

“It’s a fun format,” said Carlsen after the games. “I think what happened in the second game (with Bassem) was a bit of a shame as it all liquidated to a draw pretty quickly.”

Related Topics

chess

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.