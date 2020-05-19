Sport

Carlsen, Lagno take honours

Kateryna Lagno.

Kateryna Lagno.  

Lagno made to struggle for women’s title

Magnus Carlsen romped home with a round to spare, while Kateryna Lagno had to play 152 moves in her final game as they emerged the champions at the Steinitz Memorial online blitz tournament.

The tournament was organised by FIDE, in association with chess24.com, as a tribute to the first official World chess champion Wilhelm Steinitz of Austria, whose 184th birth anniversary fell on May 17. The men's and women's events featured 10 players each.

Final standings: Men: 1. Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 12; 2. Daniil Dubov (Rus) 10; 3. Peter Svidler (Rus) 9.5; 4-6. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze), Jeffery Xiong (US) & Quang Liem (Chn) 9; 7-8. Bu Xiangzhi (Chn) & Anton Korobov (Ukr) 8.5; 9. David Anton Guijarro (Esp) 7.5; 10. Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 7.

Women: 1. Kateryna Lagno (Ukr) & Lei Tingjie (Chn) 12; 3. Zhansaya Abdumalik (Kaz) 11.5; 4. Alexandra Kosteniuk (Rus) 10.5; 5. Tan Zhongyi (Chn) 10; 6-7. Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (IRI) & Antoaneta Stefanova (Bul) 9; 8. Marie Sebag (Fra) 8.5; 9. Elizabeth Paehtz (Ger) 4.5; 10. Deysi Cori (Per) 3.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 12:34:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/carlsen-lagno-take-honours/article31618763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY