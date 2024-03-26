GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana finishes with 19 medals, crowned the champion

Diya named best boxer among girls; UP’s Bhavya Pratap takes the honours in boys section

March 26, 2024 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Greater Noida

Sports Bureau

Haryana extended its boxing dominance in the country to finish on top in both the boys and girls’ sections and being crowned the overall champion at the third sub-junior National championship here, winning 19 medals including 13 gold.

Haryana successfully defended its title among the girls with 64 points – almost twice that of second-placed Delhi (34) – and 10 medals including seven gold, one silver and two bronze with six of the winners registering 5-0 decisions.

Diya (61kg), adjudged the best boxer of the tournament, overcame Delhi’s Yashika while Bhoomi (35kg), Nischal Sharma (37kg), Rakhi (43kg), Naitik (52kg), Navya (55kg) and Sukhreet (64kg) were the other gold medallists.

Delhi finished second with 34 points (one gold, three silver, four bronze) and Maharasthra third with 31 (one gold, three silver, two bronze). Hillang (37kg) was the outlier, winning bronze for Arunachal Pradesh and being named the most promising boxer.

Among the boys, Haryana won nine medals including six gold to finish with 62 points. Uttarakhand was second with 34 (three gold, three silver) and Uttar Pradesh third with 29 (one gold, three silver, one bronze).

Uday Singh (37kg), Nitin (40kg), Ravi Sihag (49kg), Lakshay (52kg), Naman (58kg) and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) won gold while UP’s Bhavya Pratap (61kg) got its lone gold and was named the best boxer of the tournament. Vishu Pal (35kg) of Uttarakhand was given the promising boxer award.

