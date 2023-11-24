HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amit Panghal to make a comeback after seven years

November 24, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - Shillong

Sports Bureau
Amit Panghal, right, will be keen to make amends for his disappointing performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

Amit Panghal, right, will be keen to make amends for his disappointing performance in the Tokyo Olympics. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal will make a comeback after seven years at the National boxing championships, starting at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Indoor Hall here on Saturday.

Amit, whose last significant outing was at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he had bagged the gold medal, had competed in 49kg in the 2016 edition of the Nationals in Guwahati. Keen to make amends for his disappointing performance in the Tokyo Olympics, Amit will try to assert his class here and be in contention for a spot for the Olympic qualifiers next year.

Apart from Amit (51kg), multiple Asian champion Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), former World youth champions Sachin Siwach and Sachin Siwach Jr. (both 57kg), ex-Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) and Olympians Ashish Kumar (80kg) and Satish Kumar (+92kg) will be among the leading names to be seen in action.

However, World championships medallists Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) Nishant Dev (71kg) and Asian Games medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg) have been exempted from participating in the Nationals.

Hussamuddin, who had a knee surgery in June, is on the recovery path.

High performance director Bernard Dunne and chief coach C.A. Kuttappa will keep a close eye on exceptional performers to pick boxers for the assessment process ahead of the Olympic qualifier starting on February 29.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.