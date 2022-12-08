BCCI women’s u-19 one-day trophy scores (Matches in Chennai)

December 08, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

Sports Bureau

CHENNAI: Andhra beat Haryana by seven runs in the second round Group-C match of the BCCI women’s u-19 one-day trophy at the Guru Nanak college ground here on Thursday. The match was reduced to 20 overs per side due to rain.

The matches at the SSN college and TI-Murugappa grounds, between Jharkhand and Karnataka, and Manipur and Gujarat, were called off due to rain.

Brief scores (u-19): Group-C (second round): At IC-Guru Nanak: Andhra 113/8 in 20 overs bt Haryana 106/6 in 20 overs; Match reduced to 20 overs due to rain; Toss: Haryana; Points: Andhra 4 (8), Haryana 0 (0).

At SSN: Jharkhand vs. Karnataka; Match called off due to rain; Jharkhand 2 (6), Karnataka 2 (6).

At TI-Murugappa: Manipur vs. Gujarat; Match called off due to rain; Manipur 2 (2), Gujarat 2 (2).

