Avinash Sable 35th, Parul Chaudhary 20th in World Cross Country

February 18, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Avinash Sable, the 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Championship, finished 35th in 31:43s at the 44th World Athletics cross country championships in Bathurst, Australia, on Saturday.

Anand Singh, the other Indian in the men’s section, was 86th in 35:20s.

Meanwhile Parul Chaudhary, the Asian 5,000m bronze medallist, was 20th (35:39s) in the women’s section while Sanjivani Jadhav finished 47th (37.30s) and Chhavi Yadav 55th (39:00).

