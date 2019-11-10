Athletics

Veteran Kenyan Komen wins Athens Marathon

John Kipkorir Komen from Kenya prepares to cross the finish line to win the men's race of the 37th Athens Classic Marathon at the Panathenaic stadium in Athens, Greece on November 10, 2019.

John Kipkorir Komen from Kenya prepares to cross the finish line to win the men's race of the 37th Athens Classic Marathon at the Panathenaic stadium in Athens, Greece on November 10, 2019.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

Greece’s Eleftheria Petroulaki won the women’s race in 2-39-00.

John Kipkorir Komen of Kenya held on to narrowly win the 37th Athens Marathon on Sunday.

The 42-year-old runner finished in a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes, 34 seconds, beating Rwanda’s Felicien Muhitira, 17 years his junior, by nine seconds.

Greek runner Costas Gelaouzos finished third in 2-19-02.

Greece’s Eleftheria Petroulaki won the women’s race in 2-39-00.

In the men’s race, Kenyan runners have won the Athens Marathon, run over a hilly and demanding course, 16 times since 2001.

A record 20,041 runners lined up at the start in the village of Marathon, near the battlefield where Athenians and their allies beat a far larger Persian army in 490 BC. Legend has it that a messenger who ran the distance to Athens to announce the victory died upon arrival.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Athletics
athletics, track and field
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2019 5:18:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/veteran-kenyan-komen-wins-athens-marathon/article29937122.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY