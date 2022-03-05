Easy like Sunday morning

1. Born on March 6, 1947, Richard Douglas Fosbury is an American athlete who won a gold medal at the 1968 Mexico Olympics. The most important rule in his chosen sport is that when the competitors do the action, they must use only one foot to take off and anything that follows is fine. Richard came up with his own technique which was adapted from the ‘upright scissors method’. Though some reported that it looked like an ‘airborne seizure’, he soon perfected it. After his win, his technique is now the standard and is named after him. Ironically known as the ‘flop’, in which sport is this technique used?