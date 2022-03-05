Athletics

Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning | on athletics

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Easy like Sunday morning

Ordinary won’t change the world: Lewis Pugh

Easy like Sunday morning

1/10

1. Born on March 6, 1947, Richard Douglas Fosbury is an American athlete who won a gold medal at the 1968 Mexico Olympics. The most important rule in his chosen sport is that when the competitors do the action, they must use only one foot to take off and anything that follows is fine. Richard came up with his own technique which was adapted from the ‘upright scissors method’. Though some reported that it looked like an ‘airborne seizure’, he soon perfected it. After his win, his technique is now the standard and is named after him. Ironically known as the ‘flop’, in which sport is this technique used?

Answer :

High jump, the Fosbury Flop

Easy like Sunday morning

0/10

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
magazine
The Hindu Quizzes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2022 5:04:31 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/sunday-quiz-on-athletics-march-6-2022/article65183244.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY