HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sreeshankar makes history in Paris with long jump bronze in Diamond League

ATHLETICS | Sreeshankar is the third Indian athlete and first long jumper to win a medal in the global series

June 10, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Stan Rayan
India’s Sreeshankar in action during the men’s long jump in the Diamond League in Paris on June 9, 2023.

India’s Sreeshankar in action during the men’s long jump in the Diamond League in Paris on June 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

M. Sreeshankar upset some big names as he won the long jump bronze at the Diamond League on a cloudy night at the Charlety Stadium in Paris on Friday. The Commonwealth Games silver medallist came up with an 8.09m in the third round for his biggest medal this year.

That made Sreeshankar only the third Indian, after discus thrower Vikas Gowda and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, and the first Indian long jumper to win a medal in the Diamond League.

Sreeshankar, who has a personal best of 8.36m (2022), started with 7.79 and moved to the second spot with 8.09m — his best jump in the event — in the third round. The 24-year-old fouled his fourth and sixth jumps and did a 7.99 in his fifth.

Just four centimetres separated Sreeshankar, who is coached by his father S. Murali, and the winner. The bronze should help the youngster climb a few rungs in the ‘Road to Budapest’ rankings for this August’s World Championships there. He is currently 20th spot in the list and the top 36 make the cut and the deadline is July 30. The automatic qualification standard is 8.25m.

Greece’s Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou (personal best 8.60m, 2021) took the gold in Paris with 8.13m while Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer (pb 8.45, 2022), last year’s World’s bronze medallist, was second with 8.11.

“We did not have the best conditions, we had negative wind unfortunately,” said Tentoglou, the World No. 1, after the event.

Finishing behind Sreeshankar were Cuba’s Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Maykel Masso, the World No. 2, with 7.83 and Sweden’s World No. 4 Thobias Montler, the the 2021 Diamond League champion and last year’s Indoor Worlds silver medallist, who was seventh with 7.82.

Related Topics

athletics, track and field / athletics / sport / sports event / Commonwealth Games / Commonwealth Games / Olympics / world championship / international tournament

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.