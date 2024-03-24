Relay Carnival | National Camp ‘A’ teams take men’s and women’s titles

March 24, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

The star-studded National Camp ‘A’ team, comprising national record-holder Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Noah Nirmal Tom, won the men’s 4x400m title in the first National Open Relay Carnival in Chandigarh on Sunday.

National Camp ‘A’, which had two members of the Indian team which finished fifth at last year’s Budapest World Championships and the country’s fastest quarter-miler this season Noah, clocked 3:05.71. The National Camp ‘B’, which included Amoj Jacob who was also a part of the team at the last Worlds, finished second.

Meanwhile, Rupal Chaudhary anchored the National Camp ‘A’ to the women’s 4x400m title. The side, which also included Vithya Ramraj, M.R. Poovamma and Dandi Sri, beat National Camp ‘B’ by over five seconds.

The results (relays):

Men: 4x100m: 1. Reliance (Lalu Prasad Bhoi, Animesh Kujur, Aryan Ekka, A. Dalabehera) 40.62s, 2. Punjab 41.19, 3. Air Force 41.48.

4x400m: 1. National Camp ‘A’ (Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom) 3:05.71s, 2. National Camp ‘B’ 3:06.82, 3. Army 3:09.92.

Women: 4x100m: 1. Reliance (Sukhi Baskey, Bonita Lakra, Sabita Toppo, P. Sahu) 46.89s, 2. Uttar Pradesh 51.08.

4x400m: 1. National Camp ‘A’ (Vithya Ramraj, M.R. Poovamma, Dandi Sri, Rupal Chaudhary) 3:28.64s, 2. National Camp ‘B’ 3:33.71, 3. Reliance 3:46.71.

Mixed 4x400m: 1. National Camp ‘A’ (Noah, Poovamma, Muhammed Anas, Vithyaj) 3:17.37s, 2. National Camp ‘B’ 3:17.77, 3. National Camp ‘C’ 3:22.20.

Under-20: Men: 4x100m: 1. Junior Camp ‘A’ (Vallipi, S. Karthikeyan, Mahendra Santa, D. Jayaram) 40.65s, 2. Reliance 42.28, 3. Telangana 42.50.

4x400m: 1. Junior Camp ‘A’ (P. Abiram, Navpreet Singh, Aman Chaudhary, Bapi Hansda) 3:11.92s, 2. Junior Camp ‘B’ (Munna Kumar, Nikhil Suhas, Saket Minj, Sahil Malik) 3:13.76, 3. Tamil Nadu 3:20.17.

Women: 4x100m: 1. Junior Camp ‘A’ (R. Amol Bhonsle, Neole Cornelio, Abinaya Rajarajan, Sakshi Chavan) 45.81s, 2. Junior Camp ‘B’ 46.81, 3. Punjab 51.60.

4x400m: 1. Junior Camp ‘A’ (Anuksha Kumbhar, M. Kanista, J. Jegadish, D. Sangeetha) 3:41.35s, 2. Junior Camp ‘B’ 3:41.40, 3. Delhi 3:56.41.

Mixed 4x400m: 1. Junior Camp ‘A’ (Aman Chaudhary, Anushka Kumbhar, Bapi Hansda, D. Sangeetha) 3:26.36s, 2. Junior Camp ‘B’ 3:29.67, 3. Tamil Nadu 3:35.33.