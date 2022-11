Priya takes 400m gold, Rezoana breaks 300m National record

West Bengal’s Rezoana Mallick Heena (left) and Karnataka’s Priya H. Mohan with their gold medals in Guwahati on Saturday. Both are coached by Arjun Ajay in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka’s Priya H. Mohan, a Junior Worlds mixed relay medallist, won the under-20 women’s 400m gold while West Bengal’s Rezoana Mallick Heena broke the under-16 girls 300m National record at the 37th National junior athletics championships in Guwahati on Saturday. Both are coached by Arjun Ajay in Bengaluru.

The results (winners only): Men: Under-20: 100m: Lalu Prasad Bhoi (Odi) 10.71s; 400m: Deepak Rohilla (Har) 47.59s; 10000m race walk: Bilin George Anto (Ker) 43:39.27s; Decathlon: Sunil Kumar (Har) 6595 pts.

Boys: Under-18: 100m: Dondapati M. Jayaram (Odi) 10.83s; 400m: Aman Chaudhary (Del) 47.56s; Decathlon: K. Vethapriyan (TN) 5693 pts.

Under-16: 100m: Sangineni H. Vardhan (Tel) 11.21s; 300m: Shaik Azaruddin (Tel) 35.06s; Shot put: Ommkar P. Nanda (Odi) 18.34m; Hexathlon: R.C. Jithin Arjunan (TN) 3714 pts.

Under-14: High jump: Himanshu Kumar Singh (Jha) 1.77m; Long jump: Sourabh Kashma (Raj) 6.62m.

Women: Under-20: 100m: Bhawna (Har) 11.91s; 400m: Priya H Mohan (Kar) 53.94s; High jump: Khyati Mathur (UP) 1.79m (MR, OR 1.77); 5000m race walk: Aarti (Har) 24:19.90s.

Girls: Under-18: 100m: S. Megha (Ker) 12.30s; 400m: Akanksha (Har) 55.87s; High jump: Pavana Nagaraj (Ka) 1.73m; Discus: Akhila Raju (Ker) 43.05m.

Under-16: 100m: Abinaya Rajarajan (TN) 12.26s; 300m: Rezoana M. Heena (WB) 38.57s (NR, OR 40.11); Discus: Amanat Kamboj (Pun) 40.29m.

Under-14:Long Jump: Anmol (Har) 5.15m.