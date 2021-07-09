Athletics

Olympics | Bhawana and Irfan undergo fitness tests

K.T. Irfan.  

Bhawana Jat and K.T. Irfan, both 20km race walkers, underwent fitness tests on Friday while another Olympic-bound athlete M. Sreeshankar will have to prove his fitness on July 21 to confirm participation in the Tokyo Games.

All the three are currently training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru.

“We cannot take unfit athletes,”said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla.

Irfan was the first track and field athlete to qualify for the Olympics way back in March 2019 during the Asian race walking championships in Nomi, Japan.

Bhawana had qualified for the Olympics by winning the women’s 20km event in the 2020 National race walking championships just before the pandemic struck.

Sreeshankar had qualified for the Tokyo Games in March during the Federation Cup athletics championship.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2021 10:24:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/olympics-bhawana-and-irfan-undergo-fitness-tests/article35241339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY