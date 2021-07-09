Olympics | Bhawana and Irfan undergo fitness tests

Bhawana Jat and K.T. Irfan, both 20km race walkers, underwent fitness tests on Friday while another Olympic-bound athlete M. Sreeshankar will have to prove his fitness on July 21 to confirm participation in the Tokyo Games.

All the three are currently training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru.

“We cannot take unfit athletes,”said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla.

Irfan was the first track and field athlete to qualify for the Olympics way back in March 2019 during the Asian race walking championships in Nomi, Japan.

Bhawana had qualified for the Olympics by winning the women’s 20km event in the 2020 National race walking championships just before the pandemic struck.

Sreeshankar had qualified for the Tokyo Games in March during the Federation Cup athletics championship.