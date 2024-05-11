GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Neeraj Chopra vows to win next Diamond League event after finishing close second in Doha

Chopra finished second at the Doha Diamond League as his big final effort of 88.36m fell short by just two centimeters of Jakub Vadlejch's winning effort on May 10

Published - May 11, 2024 02:33 pm IST - Doha

PTI
Neeraj Chopra looks on after Men’s Javelin Throw during the 2024 Diamond League Doha meeting at Khalifa International Stadium on May 10, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. He vowed to go one step ahead in the next Diamond League.

Neeraj Chopra looks on after Men’s Javelin Throw during the 2024 Diamond League Doha meeting at Khalifa International Stadium on May 10, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. He vowed to go one step ahead in the next Diamond League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra vowed to go one step ahead in the next Diamond League meeting after finishing a close second during the Doha league here.

Chopra finished second at the Doha Diamond League as his big final effort of 88.36m fell short by just two centimeters of Jakub Vadlejch's winning effort on May 10 night.

I know I am one of the best, the other guys know it too: Tentoglou

The 26-year-old Chopra trailed the veteran Czech - who won the title with his third throw of 88.38m - throughout the competition.

Chopra, taking part in his first competition of the season, made a last ditch effort but the Indian superstar failed to defend the title.

Two-time world champion Anderson Peters took the third sport with a throw measuring 86.62m.

"The most important competition for me this year is Paris Olympics, but Diamond League meetings are important too. This was the opener for me this season, I finished second with a narrow two-centimetre margin but next time I will try to draw far and try to win," Chopra said.

Neeraj Chopra says India must host global athletics competitions within two-three years

The next Diamond League meeting which has men's javelin as a discipline will be held in Paris on July 7.

Chopra also thanked the Indian diaspora in Qatar for supporting him.

"The support I am getting from the Indian people here in Qatar is always amazing, there aren't words enough for me to thank them for their support.

"Maybe in some years the Indian will throw really far! I feel really proud that I am an Indian". At each Diamond League meeting, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for ranking first to to eighth respectively.

The top six javelin throwers will compete in the Diamond League Finals in Brussels on September 13-14 and the winner will lift the Diamond League champion's trophy.

Related Topics

sport / athletics, track and field

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.