National under-23 championships, Chandigarh | Animesh Kujur betters own 200m record

October 22, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHANDIGARH:

Odisha’s Animesh Kujur - who clocked a personal best 20.74s at the recent National Open in Bengaluru which was the sixth-best time in the Indian all-time list maintained by World Athletics - broke his own 200m meet record at the third National Open under-23 athletics championships here on Sunday. The 20-year-old clocked 20.87s.

Tamil Nadu’s Tamil Arasu (10.54s) and Mariya Nivetha (11.79s) emerged as the fastest man and woman respectively by winning the 100m on Saturday. Gujarat’s 20-year-old Sunil Joliya Jinabhai bettered his personal best by more than 10s while claiming the men’s 3000m steeple chase in 8:39.98s.

The results (winners only):

Men: 200m: Animesh Kujur (Odi) 20.87s MR, OR own 21.12. 1500m: Shivam Sharma (HP) 3:43.85s. 5000m: Shadab Pathan (Mah) 14:06.10s MR, OR 14:13.92. 400m hurdles: Keshav Tanwar (Del) 51.79s. Long jump: Asadullah Mujahith (TN) 7.67m. High jump: Md Ashraf Ali (WB) 2.15m MR, OR 2.13. Javelin throw: Yashvir Singh (Raj) 78.12m MR, OR 76.79. Hammer throw: Nitesh Poonia (Raj) 64.38m.

Women: 200m: Chelimi (A) 24.15s. 1500M: Nikita Sharma (HP) 4:27.50s. 5000m: Neha Panwar (UP) 16:50.03s. 400M hurdles: Ramandeep Kaur (Pun) 1:00.90s. Long jump: Kusuma Ravada (AP) 6.09m. Javelin throw: Jyoti (Har) 52.77m MR, OR 51.07. Heptathlon: Sonu Kumari (Har) 5008 pts MR, OR 4910.

Saturday’s events:

Men: 100m: S. Tamil Arasu (TN) 10.54s. 400m: Rince Joseph (Ker) 46.91s. 800m: Satyajeet Suresh Pujari (Mah) 1:51.94s. 110m hurdles: Tejas Shirse (Mah) 13.71s MR, OR own 14.12. 3000m steeple chase: Sunil Joliya Jinabhai (Guj) 8:39.98s MR, OR 8:49.13. 20,000m race walk: Sanjay Kumar (Raj) 1:28:53.92s. Discus throw: Dinesh Kumar 53.66m MR, OR 53.27. Shot put: Dhanvir Singh (Pun) 19.56m MR, OR 17.79. Decathlon: Kushal Kumar (Mah) 6809 pts.

Women: 100m: Mariya Nivetha (TN) 11.79s. 400m: Simarjeet Kaur (Pun) 54.41s. 800m: Urvashi (Har) 2:08.80s. 100m hurdles: Moumita Mondal (WB) 13.65s MR, OR 13.72. 3000m steeple chase: Bhagwati Deora (Raj) 10:48.40s. 20,000m race walk: Sejal Anil Singh (Mah) 1:37:53.71s. High jump: Payal Jamod (Guj) 1,72m. Pole vault: G. Sindhushree (Kar) 3.75m. Discus throw: Anisha (Del) 47.60m.