HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National under-23 championships, Chandigarh | Animesh Kujur betters own 200m record

October 22, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHANDIGARH:

Sports Bureau

Odisha’s Animesh Kujur - who clocked a personal best 20.74s at the recent National Open in Bengaluru which was the sixth-best time in the Indian all-time list maintained by World Athletics - broke his own 200m meet record at the third National Open under-23 athletics championships here on Sunday. The 20-year-old clocked 20.87s.

Tamil Nadu’s Tamil Arasu (10.54s) and Mariya Nivetha (11.79s) emerged as the fastest man and woman respectively by winning the 100m on Saturday. Gujarat’s 20-year-old Sunil Joliya Jinabhai bettered his personal best by more than 10s while claiming the men’s 3000m steeple chase in 8:39.98s.

The results (winners only):

Men: 200m: Animesh Kujur (Odi) 20.87s MR, OR own 21.12. 1500m: Shivam Sharma (HP) 3:43.85s. 5000m: Shadab Pathan (Mah) 14:06.10s MR, OR 14:13.92. 400m hurdles: Keshav Tanwar (Del) 51.79s. Long jump: Asadullah Mujahith (TN) 7.67m. High jump: Md Ashraf Ali (WB) 2.15m MR, OR 2.13. Javelin throw: Yashvir Singh (Raj) 78.12m MR, OR 76.79. Hammer throw: Nitesh Poonia (Raj) 64.38m.

Women: 200m: Chelimi (A) 24.15s. 1500M: Nikita Sharma (HP) 4:27.50s. 5000m: Neha Panwar (UP) 16:50.03s. 400M hurdles: Ramandeep Kaur (Pun) 1:00.90s. Long jump: Kusuma Ravada (AP) 6.09m. Javelin throw: Jyoti (Har) 52.77m MR, OR 51.07. Heptathlon: Sonu Kumari (Har) 5008 pts MR, OR 4910.

Saturday’s events:

Men: 100m: S. Tamil Arasu (TN) 10.54s. 400m: Rince Joseph (Ker) 46.91s. 800m: Satyajeet Suresh Pujari (Mah) 1:51.94s. 110m hurdles: Tejas Shirse (Mah) 13.71s MR, OR own 14.12. 3000m steeple chase: Sunil Joliya Jinabhai (Guj) 8:39.98s MR, OR 8:49.13. 20,000m race walk: Sanjay Kumar (Raj) 1:28:53.92s. Discus throw: Dinesh Kumar 53.66m MR, OR 53.27. Shot put: Dhanvir Singh (Pun) 19.56m MR, OR 17.79. Decathlon: Kushal Kumar (Mah) 6809 pts.

Women: 100m: Mariya Nivetha (TN) 11.79s. 400m: Simarjeet Kaur (Pun) 54.41s. 800m: Urvashi (Har) 2:08.80s. 100m hurdles: Moumita Mondal (WB) 13.65s MR, OR 13.72. 3000m steeple chase: Bhagwati Deora (Raj) 10:48.40s. 20,000m race walk: Sejal Anil Singh (Mah) 1:37:53.71s. High jump: Payal Jamod (Guj) 1,72m. Pole vault: G. Sindhushree (Kar) 3.75m. Discus throw: Anisha (Del) 47.60m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.