National Games | Amlan, Jyothi emerge the fastest; Rosy sets new record

Jyothi beat a star-studded field, including Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Sarabani Nanda, to win the women’s crown with 11.51.

Amlan Borgohain from Assam, Elakyadasan, and B. Shivakumar in the Mens 100m final, at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar, on October 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Jyothi beat a star-studded field, including Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Sarabani Nanda, to win the women’s crown with 11.51.

Amlan Borgohain and Jyothi Yarraji won exciting races to emerge as the fastest man and woman of the National Games here on Saturday.

Undistracted by a false start, a gritty Amlan clocked 10.38 seconds to take the gold medal. “I just ran to win gold,” said Amlan.

Jyothi beat a star-studded field, including Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Sarabani Nanda, to win the women’s crown with 11.51.

“Hima didi and Dutee didi encouraged me during the warm-up. It helped me,” said Jyothi.

Both Amlan (200m) and Jyothi (100m hurdles) will compete in their primary events in the coming days.

Rosy Meena Paulraj took the pole vault gold with a new national record of 4.20m.

The results (finals, winners only):

Men: 100m: Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 10.38; 400m: Muhammed Ajmal (SSCB) 46.29 (GR, Old: 46.30, Amoj Jacob, Gandhinagar, 2022); 5000m: Abhishek Pal (UP) 14:07.25

Long Jump: Jeswin Aldrin (TN) 8.26m (GR, Old: 8.04, Ankit Sharma, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015)

Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (SSCB) 20.75m (GR, Old: 20.14, Inderjeet Singh, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); 4x100m relay: Tamil Nadu (Kathiravan, VK Elakiyadasn, S Jayakumar and B Siva Kumar) 40.01.

Women: 100m: Jyothi Yarraji (AP) 11.51; 400m: Aishwarya Mishra (Maharashtra) 52.62; 5000m: Parul Chaudhary (UP) 16:34.68

Pole Vault: Rosy Meena Paulraj (TN) 4.20m (NR, Old: 4.15, VS Surekha, New Delhi, 2014. Old GR: 4.00, VS Surekha, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015);

Discus throw: Nidhi Rani (Har) 51.65m; 4x100m relay: Kerala (VS Bhavika, PD Anjali, AP Shilbi and AP Shelda) 45.52.