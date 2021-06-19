Athletics

Milkha Singh: a life in pictures

1/11
OME OLYMPICS: The finish of the 400 metres final on September 6: Left to right: M. Kinder of Germany (fifth), Milkha Singh of India (fourth), Spence of South Africa (third), Otis Davis of U.S. (winner), E. Young, and Kautmann of Germany (second), who lunges head first at the tape in a desperate bid to win from Davis. The American and Kaufmann both clocked a new world record timing of 44.9 seconds, but the judges awarded the race to Davis. Milkha Singh returned a personal best timing of 45.6 sec.

Milkha Singh, one of India’s most legendary sportspersons, passed away aged 91 owing to post-COVID-19 complications. The track and field athlete had seen it all - from the horrors of partition, gold medals at prestigious world events, an Olympic heartbreak and a wonderful sporting legacy within the family and beyond.

We look back at an incredible life story, in pictures.

Also read: Obituary | Milkha Singh, name synonymous with running to survive and succeed, has moved to a better world

 

