Milkha Singh: a life in pictures

Born in 1929 in Govindpura in present day Pakistan, young Milkha Singh experienced the horrors of partition and witnessed his parents being butchered during the bloodbath. He lived in refugee resettlement camps in Delhi and did several odd jobs before finding his true calling – running. Photo: HINDU PHOTO ARCHIVES

Milkha joined the Indian Army in 1952, after a few failed attempts. Posted in Secunderabad, Milkha realised his true potential as a champion athlete. Four years after joining the Army, he represented India at the iconic Olympic Games in Melbourne. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

In the following Rome Olympics in 1960, Milkha nearly clinched a bronze for India in the 400m, clocking 45.6 seconds behind South Africa’s Malcolm Spence at 45.5. So near, yet so far, Milkha blamed it on “one small error of judgement” and revealed he “cried for many days”. Photo: The Hindu Archives

The Olympic medal may have eluded him, but two years prior, at the Cardiff Commonwealth Games, Milkha bagged the gold medal in the 440m yards, making him the first Indian athlete to win an individual medal at the Commonwealth games. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

1958 was truly a remarkable year for Milkha as he clinched gold medals in the 200m and 400m in the Tokyo Asian Games. In the 400m final here, he clocked 47 seconds. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

The Tokyo Asian Games was also an Indo-Pakistan rivalry to cherish. Pakistan’s Abdul Khaliq narrowly finished second at 21.7 seconds but Milkha edged ahead at 21.6 seconds to clinch gold. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

At the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta, Milkha won the 400m dash (above) as well as the 4x400m relay

India’s then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru even declared a national holiday in recognition of Milkha’s Commonwealth heroics. It is said that Nehru had encouraged Milkha to race against Abdul Khaliq in Pakistan, where Milkha earned the nickname “The Flying Sikh”. Photo: Milkha Singh family album

Milkha’s wife Nirmal Kaur was also a sportsperson, who captained India and Punjab in volleyball. She later served as Punjab’s director of sports for women. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Their son Jeev Milkha Singh served India with distinction in another sport, golf. Jeev became the first Indian golfer to break into the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Golf was also a passionate pastime for Milkha. Photo: SUDERSHAN V