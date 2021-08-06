Long walk finally over for Spain’s eight-time Olympian

Garcia made his Olympic debut at the 1992 Barcelona Games and recorded his best result when he came fourth in Beijing 2008.

Long-distance walker Jesus Angel Garcia of Spain confirmed his retirement on August 6 after completing the men’s 50 kilometres race walk at his eighth Olympics, a Games record in athletics.

The 51-year-old finished 35th in sweltering conditions in Sapporo, crossing the line in 4 hours 10 minutes and 3 seconds, 19:55 behind winner Dawid Tomala of Poland.

All competitors struggled in the heat and Garcia told Spanish media he was sticking with his pre-Games plans to make Tokyo his last Olympics.

“An Olympic legend, it was a pleasure... thanks for everything,” the Spanish Olympic Committee tweeted.

He said before the Tokyo Games that he wanted a final Olympic experience before retiring to become a trainer and resume his podiatry practice.

“Eight Games are enough. I just want to enjoy once more the Olympic magic and then retire to a quieter, more relaxed life,” he said.

The Spanish strider’s eight Olympic appearances are the most in Games track and field, although Canadian equestrian Ian Millar has the all-time attendance record with 10, reaching double figures at London 2012.

Other Olympic veterans in Tokyo include 52-year-old Georgian shooter Nino Salukvadze, on her ninth appearance and Uzbeki gymnast Oksana Chusovitina, 46, on eight.

Australian equestrian Andrew Hoy picked up a silver medal and a bronze in eventing at 62 years of age in his eighth Olympics.