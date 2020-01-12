Khelo India Youth Games | Ancy and Nuzrat claim gold medals

Kerala’s Ancy Sojan gave her best to win the girls’ under-21 100m and long jump titles in the Khelo India Youth Games here on Sunday. Ancy timed 12.21 to take the 100m crown and leaped to 6.36m to claim the long jump gold with a new meet record.

Tamil Nadu’s A. Sherin, who set the mark at 6.15m last year, claimed the silver with 6.30m. T.K. Sandra Babu of Kerala was third with 5.99m.

Nuzrat Ali clocked 10.77 to beat Delhi’s Abhinav Panwar (10.82) for the boys’ under-21 100m title. Kunal Kaushik’s boys’ under-17 shot put gold with a throw of 17.68m helped Haryana snatch another gold.

Sadanand Kumar of Jharkhand (10.95) and Jeevanji Deepthi (12.26), who created a new meet record lowering Avantika Narale’s 12.36, were the 100m gold medallists in under-17 boys’ and girls’ sections.

M. Karunya (46.18m) and Hema Malini (46.54m) made Tamil Nadu proud by securing gold in girls’ under-21 discus and javelin respectively. Hema Malini achieved the top honour with a new meet record, bettering the old mark of 46.36m set by Manpreet Kaur last year.

Maharashtra’s Abhay Bhatu Gurav and Poorva Hitesh Sawant bagged golds in boys’ under-21 high jump (2.07m, EMR) and girls’ under-17 triple jump (11.89m) respectively.

Waykar, Pooja win in cycling

Madhura Waykar and Pooja Danole fetched yellow metals for Maharashtra in cycling. Waykar timed 27.20.81 in girls’ under-21 individual time trial (20km) while Pooja clocked 24:17.778 for the girls’ under-17 time trial (15km).

Tisha in archery final

In under-21 girls’ recurve competition, Maharashtra’s Tisha Sacheti beat Pramilaben Barla (Gujarat) 6-4 in the semifinals to set up a title clash with Haryana’s Himani, who defeated Sakshi Tote of Maharashtra 5(8)-5(7).

Maharashtra's Sachin Vedwan recorded a comfortable 6-2 win over statemate Mayur Rokade, while Jagdish Choudhary of Rajasthan beat Sunny Kumar of Haryana 7-3 to reach the boys’ under-21 recurve final.

Maharashtra continued to top the table with 34 medals, including 11 gold, followed by Delhi (18) and Uttar Pradesh (16).