Khelo India Games | Durga and Sarnaliya shatter the 1500m girls’ and boys’ records

Kanyakumari twins Ansilin and Akslin catch everybody’s attention with a one-two in the girls’ 800m; TN claims squash titles in both sections

January 24, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
Tamil Nadu’s Ansilin, left, and Akslin finish first and second in the girls’ 800m race at the Khelo India Youth Games at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Tamil Nadu’s Ansilin, left, and Akslin finish first and second in the girls’ 800m race at the Khelo India Youth Games at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Two new meet records were created in the 1500m athletics event in both the boys’ and girls’ categories at the 6th Khelo India Youth Games here on Wednesday.

Durga Singh of Bihar (4:29.22) and Muskan (Rajasthan) (4:33.95), who finished first and second in girls’ 1500m, broke the previous record held by Sneha (4:35.45) set in 2020. Only Durga’s record will be considered.

In the boys’ 1500m, Rahul Sarnaliya of Uttarakhand erased the previous mark of Arjun Waskale (3:51.57, 2022) by running in a time of 3:51.12.

The Tamil Nadu boys’ and girls’ teams, which won the squash team titles in the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The Tamil Nadu boys’ and girls’ teams, which won the squash team titles in the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Earlier, the twin sisters from Kanyakumari, M. Ansilin and M. Akslin caught everybody’s attention, finishing first and second in the girls’ 800m.

Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, won both the boys and girls’ squash team titles, beating Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively.

The results: Athletics: Boys: 100m: 1. Mohammad Reyan Basha (Odi) 10.81s; 2. J. Gokul Pandiyan (TN) 10.89; 3. Pratik Maharana (Odi) 10.95; 800m: 1. Vinod Kumar Banoth (TS) 1:51.61; 2. J. Bejoy (Ker) 1:52.09; 3. T. Baljeet (Har) 1:54.23; 1500m: 1. Rahul Sarnaliya (Utk) 3:51.12 (NMR) (OR: Arjun Waskale, Panchkula, 3:51.57); 2. Priyanshu (Utk) 3:54.013; 3. Mayank Yadav (Raj) 3:57.68; hammer throw: Ommkar Prasad Nanda (Odi) 65.08m; 2. Yashas Kurbar (Kar) 64.12; 3. Nikhil Yadav (Har) 61.96; shot put: 1. Ommkar 18.48m; 2. Nikhash (Har) 17.99; 3. K.C. Servan (Ker) 17.41; high jump: 1. C. Tharun Vikash (TN) 2.01m; 2. Basant (Raj) 2.01; 3. Juwel Thomas (Ker) 2.01.

Maharashtra’s Siya Sawant who won the girls’ 100m at the Khelo India Youth games at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Maharashtra’s Siya Sawant who won the girls’ 100m at the Khelo India Youth games at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Girls: 100m: 1. Siya Sawant (Mah) 12.10; 2. Abinaya Rajarajan (TN) 12.21; 3. Rujula Bhonsle (Mah) 12.23; 800m: 1. M. Ansilin (TN) 2:11.36; 2. M. Akslin (TN) 2:11.54; 3. Priyanka Olekar (Kar) 2:12.12; 1500m: 1. Durga Singh (Bih) 4:29.22 (NMR) (OR: Sneha, Guwahati, 4:35.45); 2. Muskan (Raj) 4:33.95; 3. Sejalben Katara (Guj) 4:42.03; triple jump: 1. Paveena Rajesh (TN) 12.10m; 2. Pamila Varshini (TN) 11.84; 3. P. Abhirami (Ker) 11.78; discus throw: 1. Nikita Kumari (Raj) 46.26m; 2. Riddhi (Har) 44.78; 3. Bhakti Gawade (Mah) 43.67.

Tamil Nadu’s C. Tharun Vikas on his way to the boys’ high jump gold at the Khelo India Youth Games at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Tamil Nadu’s C. Tharun Vikas on his way to the boys’ high jump gold at the Khelo India Youth Games at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Cycling: Keirin: Boys: 1. Vedant Jadhav (Mah); 2. Atharva Patil (Ker); 3. Vedant Tajane (Mah); Girls: 1. Vimla Machra (Raj); 2. Heisnam Prenika Chanu (Man); 3. R. Tamilarasi (TN).

Gymnastics: Boys: Vault: 1. Aaryan Davande (Mah) 13.200; 2. D. Harschit (UP) 13.200; 3. Siddhant Konde (Mah) 12.950; Parallel Bars: 1. Aaryan 12.500; 2. Pranav Mishra (UP) 12.333; 3. Krish Gupta (MP) 12.100; Horizontal Bar: 1. Subhadeep Patra (WB) 11.700; 2. Pranav 11.700; 3. Harschit 11.667.

Girls: Floor: 1. Shatakshi Takke (Mah) 11.500; 2. Nishika Agarwal (Tel) 11.500; 3. Diya Thakore (Guj) 11.267.

Shooting: Boys: 10m Air Pistol: 1. Samrat Rana (Har) 242.8; 2. Jonathan Gavin Anthony (Kar) 241.8; 3. Anshul (Raj) 221.3.

Squash: Team (finals): Boys: Tamil Nadu bt Uttar Pradesh 2-0.

Girls: Tamil Nadu bt Maharashtra 2-0.

In Coimbatore: Basketball: Semifinals: Boys: Tamil Nadu bt Punjab 75-61; Rajasthan bt Uttar Pradesh 90-69.

Girls: Tamil Nadu bt Madhya Pradesh 78-65; Punjab bt Maharashtra 81-72.

