Kamboj and Baidwan set new National marks

November 07, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Coimbatore:

Sports Bureau
Punjab’s Amanat Kamboj who achieved set a new National record in the girls under-16 discus event on the opening day of the 38th National junior athletics championship at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Two National records took a tumble on day one of the 38th National junior athletics championship which got underway at the Nehru Stadium here on Tuesday.

Punjab’s Amanat Kamboj hurled the discus to a distance of 45.18m for a new record in the girls’ under-16 section. Kamboj, whose record-breaking effort came in her third attempt, was overjoyed having shattered the mark of 41.74m set by Navjit Kaur in 2010.

Later, Joy Baidwan (Punjab) broke Divjot Kaur’s record of 14.29m with a mighty heave of 15.19m for the girls’ under-14 shot put gold.

The host had something to cheer as well with Paveena Rajesh and V. Karthika winning the under-18 triple jump and pole vault gold respectively.

The results (winners): Boys: U-14: Shot put: Manoj Piploda (Raj) 16.96m.

U-20: 10,000m: Shivaji P. Madappa (Kar) 30:24.08; discus: Bhartpreet Singh (Pun) 54.76m.

Girls: U-14: Shot put: Joy Baidwan (Pun) 15.19m (NR, Old: Divjot Kaur 14.29, 2022).

U-16: Discus: Amanat Kamboj (Pun) 45.18m (NR, Old: Navajit Kaur 41.74, 2010); high jump: Samapti Ghosh (WB) 1.59m.

U-18: Triple jump: Paveena Rajesh (TN) 11.92m; pole vault: V. Karthika (TN) 3.20m; discus: Riddhi (Har) 45.65m

U-20: 5000m: Antima Pal (UP) 16:44.40s; discus: Neetu Kumari (Raj) 47.27m; pole vault: Nidhi (Har) 3.65m.

