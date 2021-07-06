Junior Federation Cup in Patiala from July 31

The 19th National Federation Cup junior (u-20) athletics championship will be held at Patiala from July 31 to Aug. 2.

The championship is a qualification event for the under-20 World championship to be held at Nairobi from August 17 to 22.

The SOPs, issued by Central and State Governments, Sports Ministry, SAI and AFI, will be followed. The meet is open only to athletes born between 2002 and 2005 and who have achieved AFI’s entry standard.

Entries, with proof of achieving the entry standard, are to be sent online between July 15 and 25.

Only athletes with negative RT-PCR report, taken 72 hours prior to the start of the event, will be allowed.