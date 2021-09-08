Jhajharia and Prasad in awards committee

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Mukundakum is the chairperson

Three-time Paralympic medal-winning javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad and champion boxer L. Sarita Devi have been named in the selection committee for this year’s National Sports Awards.

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Mukundakum Sharma has been picked as the chairperson of the committee, which also includes shooter Anjali Bhagwat and former women’s cricket team captain Anjum Chopra, the sports ministry stated in a circular.

Decision shortly

The committee will be meeting in the next few days to decide the winners. This year’s awards were delayed after the government decided to wait for India’s performance at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The country notched up historic results in both the events.