Iran’s athletes could soon be competing in Indian meets

Iran’s former Olympic discus throw silver medallist Ehsan Hadadi, the Asian Games champion, and former Asian 100m champion Hassan Taftian could soon be competing in athletics meets in India.

The Athletics Federation of India and the Athletics Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran have signed a cooperation agreement to support each other. The agreement will see athletes from both countries compete in each other’s National championships across all age-groups. The two federations are also looking at the possibility of holding joint camps and also upgrading knowledge of coaches through courses conducted in either country.

“We have always helped one another in all situations in keeping with the excellent relationships between the two countries,” said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla and AFIRI president Hashem Siami in a joint release.