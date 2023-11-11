HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian men's team wins gold in inaugural Asian Half Marathon C'ship

The Indian men's team consisted of Sawan Barwal, Kartik Kumar and Abhishek Pal

November 11, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Dubai

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian men's team won gold medal while the women's side clinched a bronze in the inaugural Asian Half Marathon Championship here on Saturday.

The Indian men's team consisted of Sawan Barwal, Kartik Kumar and Abhishek Pal.

Barwal, who clocked 1 hour 4 minutes and 30 seconds, also won an individual bronze medal while Kumar (1:05:21) and Pal (1:08:05) finished fifth and 13th respectively.

Poonam Dinkar, Kavita Yadav and Rima Patel represented the women's team.

Poonam (1:19:28s), Kavita (1:19:33s) and Rima (1:19:40s) finished ninth, 10th and 11th respectively in the individual event.

The timings of the individual athletes were added up to decide the team winner.

Related Topics

athletics, track and field

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.