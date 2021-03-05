Indian Grand Prix | New Nordic javelin did the trick

Neeraj targets going over 90m this season

This was a season-opener and the winds were not helpful but javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra still managed to break his National record in the Indian Grand Prix on Friday.

“I was expecting something like 85-86m. The crosswinds disturbed me but I got one good throw with the (new) Nordic javelin,” said Neeraj. “I’m planning to try the Nordic more in competitions.”

This is probably the first time Neeraj had found success with the Nordic. He had been throwing with the Nemeth javelin in competitions earlier.

He said his target is to go over 90m this season and after the Federation Cup in Patiala (March 15-18), the plan is to try and compete in the Diamond League.

Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president, said he was trying to send the javelin throwers to Europe for training before the Olympics. “We are talking to our counterparts in countries like Finland and Poland to see which part is safer,” said Sumariwalla.