Gulveer Singh broke Asian Games silver medallist Avinash Sable’s 5000m national record while finishing second in the Portland Track Festival in Oregon on Sunday.

Gulveer, an Asian bronze medallist, clocked 13:18.92s (Sable’s old record 13:19.30). Kartik Kumar took the 17th spot in 13:41.07.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Pal clocked a personal best of 13:41.57s while finishing third in the 5000m high-performance race.