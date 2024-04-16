GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Entry standards for Federation Cup athletics

April 16, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KOCHI:

Sports Bureau

The 27th National Federation Cup athletics championships will be held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, from May 12 to 15. The Government of Odisha will conduct the event in association with the Odisha Athletics Association under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India.

Only athletes who are 18 years and above (born on May 12, 2006 or before) and have achieved the AFI’s entry standards in National or State championships, where electronic system had been used, are eligible to take part.

Entry standards: Men: 100m: 10.60s. 200m: 21.70s. 400m: 48.50s. 800m: 1:52.00s. 1500m: 3:50.00s. 5000m: 14:40.00s. 10,000m: 31.30.00s. 110m hurdles: 14.50s. 400m hurdles: 51.30s. 3000m steeplechase: 9:10.00s. High jump: 2.00m. Pole vault: 4.40m. Long jump: 7.30m. Triple jump: 15.30m. Shot put: 16.20m. Discus throw: 50.00m. Hammer throw: 60.00m. Javelin throw: 70.00m. Decathlon: 5500 pts.

Women: 100m: 12.10s. 200m: 24.50s. 400m: 55.00s. 800m: 2:15.00s. 1500m: 4:30.00s. 5000M: 17:00.00s. 10,000: 35:00.00s. 100m hurdles: 15.00s. 400m hurdles: 1:02.00s. 3000m steeplechase: 12:30.00s. High jump: 1.60m. Pole vault: 3.30m. Long jump: 5.85m. Triple jump: 12.50m. Shot put: 13.50m. Discus throw: 43.00m. Hammer throw: 45.00m. Javelin throw: 46.00m. Heptathlon: 4000 pts.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.