Dhanvir, Sharvari break meet records

October 20, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHANDIGARH:

Dhanvir Singh (men’s shot put), and Sharvari Avinash Parule (women’s triple jump) broke meet records in the third National Open under-23 athletics championships which began here on Friday.

Select results (winners only): Men:10,000m: Shadab Pathan (Mah) 30:11.06s. Triple jump: J. Mohan Raj (TN) 15,87m. Pole vault: Shekhar Kumar Pandey (UP) 4.95m. Shot put: Dhanvir Singh (Pun) 18.25m (MR, Old:17.79).

Women: 10,000m: Prajkta Parasharam (Mah) 35:51.29s. Triple jump: Sharvari Avinash Parule (Mah) 13.16m (MR, Old: 13.11). Shot put: Jasmine Kaur (Pun) 14.67m. Hammer: Anisha Dahiya (Har) 51.24m.