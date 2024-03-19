GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ATHLETICS | AFI will send the 4×400m relay squads to train in the Bahamas

The month-long competition-cum-training programme will serve as preparation for the World Relay championships to be held there, says Sumariwala

March 19, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

M. R. Praveen Chandran
India’s Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoj Jacob and Muhammed Anas Yahiya after placing second in a men’s 4×400-meters relay heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

India’s Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoj Jacob and Muhammed Anas Yahiya after placing second in a men’s 4×400-meters relay heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will be sending the 4×400m relay squads for a month-long competition-cum-training programme in the Bahamas ahead of the World Relay championships, according to its president Adille Sumariwala.

The championships will be held in Nassau, Bahamas, on May 4 and 5.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the Indian Open 400m 2024 event at the LNCPE, Kariyavattom, Sumariwala said the main aim in sending them to the Bahamas was to give the squads a chance to acclimatise and provide competition before the meet.

“We will be sending 14 athletes along with six coaches and support staff to the Bahamas. They will be based there for at least a month. They will also be taking part in two or three competitions as preparation for the World Relays. The team will be announced in the Bahamas after the final trails, which we will conduct,’” said Sumariwala.

He was impressed with the performance of the athletes in the season opener and said the timings and close races gave sufficient indications that the season ahead was going to be bright.

“It was a good performance from the athletes at this time of the year, and it is a sign that we will have a good season ahead. Look at the timings. We saw a string of sub-47 and sub-48 timings in men and sub-53 in the women’s section.

“I am confident that five or six men athletes will be able to touch 45s and below in competitions this season. I expect our women runners to clock 51s and below this season. Never in the past have we seen such good performance so early in the season.

“The campers ran the event after doing a full work out, and I think that is very good. It shows that they are in good shape. I am very pleased, I was apprehensive earlier,’’ he said.

Sumariwala added that Rajesh Ramesh’s injury was not serious, and the athlete will recover in two weeks.

