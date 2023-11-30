November 30, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

KOCHI

Former Kerala champion Omkar Nath, a national-level sprinter and 110m hurdler, died in a bike accident at Punalur in Kollam District late on Wednesday. He was 25.

Omkar, who hails from Punalur, had won the 100m bronze at the 2020 National varsities meet and had claimed medals at the National schools and Kerala State meets earlier. He was a havildar with the Kerala Police in Thiruvananthapuram.

“He had a very helpful nature, he often went out of his way to help his friends,” said P.P. Paul who had coached Omkar for four years at the Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam.