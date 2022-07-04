AFI to give another chance to Jeswin, Aishwarya, and Arokia

Retrials to be held in Patiala on July 8

Retrials to be held in Patiala on July 8

With long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and quartermilers Aishwarya Mishra and Arokia Rajiv not achieving the targets set by the Athletics Federation of India in the World Championships’ trials held at Thiruvananthapuram’s LNCPE on Monday, the National body has decided to conduct retrials in Patiala on Friday.

“They did not meet the standards. We have informed all the three that they can do one more trial on July 8 along with the junior World championship final trial,” Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president, told The Hindu on Monday.

Stars like quartermiler Priya H. Mohan will be attending the junior trials, to pick the Indian team for the under-20 Worlds (in Cali, Colombia, from Aug. 1-6), but it is not clear whether they will be competing with the three who would be hoping to attain the AFI’s targets for the Worlds which begin in Oregon, USA, on July 15.

“I don’t know the set-up of that trial,” said Sumariwalla.