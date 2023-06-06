HamberMenu
Decathlon gold for Sunil Kumar

Sports Bureau

June 06, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

Sunil Kumar who won the decathlon gold.

Sunil Kumar who won the decathlon gold. | Photo Credit: AFI

Sunil Kumar won the men’s decathlon gold at the 20th Asian under-20 athletics championships at Yecheon, South Korea, on Tuesday. India also won two silver medals in the women’s section through Bushra Khan Gauri (3,000m) and Pooja (high jump).

Important results (gold medallists and Indian performances in finals):

Men: 4x100m relay: 1. Japan (39.76), 3. India (40.56); Decathlon: 1. Sunil Kumar (Ind) 7,003 points.

Women: 3,000m: 1. Mizumoto Kana (Jpn) 9:16.92, 2. Bushra Khan Gauri (Ind) 9:41.44; 4x100m relay: 1. China (45.05), 3. India (45.36); High jump: 1. B. Saifullaeva (1.84m), 2. Pooja (Ind) 1.82, 6. Mohur Mukherjee (Ind) 1.69.

